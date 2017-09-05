'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Casting News: John M. Jackson's 'JAG' Character Returns Next Season

Facebook/NCISLA Promo image of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' featuring Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen and LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

One of Hetty Lange's (Linda Hunt) former Vietnam war colleague will once again return to "NCIS: Los Angeles" when the series returns for its ninth season.

Talent management firm The Priluck Company recently confirmed through Twitter that actor John M. Jackson will reprise his role as A.J. Chegwidden in the upcoming season of the police procedural drama.

Congrats to John M. Jackson!! He will continue to recur on "NCIS: LA" this season as "A.J. Chegwidden!" https://t.co/wrtvLmezwu — The Priluck Company (@PriluckCompany) September 1, 2017

Jackson's character, who is also one of the main characters in "JAG" where the "NCIS: Los Angeles" originated, worked with Hetty and her new team to solve more cases in season 8.

Details about Jackson's return remains under wraps, but he is expected to be seen in more episodes in "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly recently shared the first look of the new executive assistant director that was assigned for the Naval Crime Investigative Service's Los Angeles office.

The publication featured a scene where actress Nia Long's character Shay Mosley joined G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J). Mosley will step up to fill in the shoes left by the late Assistant Director Owen Granger, portrayed by Miguel Ferrer who also passed away in January.

Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill talked about how Long's character will fit into the dynamics of the show in the upcoming season.

"Nia fits perfectly as a strong woman with a distinctive point of view," Gemmill stated. "We play her as a Washington insider who thinks our team, as good as they are, can do better. She's here to see them reach their full potential... whether they want to or not."

Mosley's assistant, Special Agent Harley Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux) will also tag along with her in her new assignment. According to the report, the team will have a hard time breaking through Hidoko's tough military bearing so they can have a harmonious working relationship.

CBS will air the premiere episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 p.m. EDT.