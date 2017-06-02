'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Callen Adjusts to New Sam

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) can expect a major change in his longtime partner, Sam (LL Cool J), in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCIS: Los AngelesSam will continue to grieve in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

According to CarterMatt, the new installment will see the repercussions of Sam's traumatic experience from last season's finale where he lost his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). His nemesis, the terrorist Tahir Khaled (Anslem Richardson), killed her. Sam then decided to go rogue and went after his wife's murderer. His NCIS team tried to stop him, but he would not listen. Hetty (Linda Hunt) ordered the others to do everything to make Sam see sense, but the agent's mind was so clouded by revenge, he even fought against Callen.

Even though Tahir is gone, Sam is expected to be on edge, worrying about what is left of his family. Michelle's death was a huge blow to him. She left him and his son alone and he still cannot accept that she is gone. Callen is expected to assist his grieving friend the best way he can. It will take a while for Sam to return to his old self, and there is no guarantee that he will ever be the same again. His NCIS colleagues will have to keep watch and lend their support as much as they can.

Perhaps, viewers will get to see a happier Sam when he attends Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi's (Daniela Ruah) wedding. In last season's finale, she surprised her boyfriend when she proposed to him out of the blue.

In an interview with TVLine, Ruah spoke about the couple's relationship. According to her, Kensi and Deek's love is on another level. Many of the "Densi" fans think their wedding will take place in season 9.

"I think that Kensi and Deeks have been through more than their fair share of obstacles, where if it's Kensi going through something, the way that Deeks supports her, she can safely fall in love with him, because he's going to be there no matter what. And she obviously is never going to leave his side no matter what he does. That's how I view love, and the writers and producers have created this environment for these two characters that makes it unconditional, I think, at this point," the actress said.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air Oct. 1 on CBS.