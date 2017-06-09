'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Hetty Asks Sam to Get Psychological Help

Hetty (Linda Hunt) wants nothing but the best for her fallen agent, Sam (LL Cool J), in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCIS: Los AngelesSam will continue to grieve in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

As seen in spoilers, Sam has a lot to deal with in the next installment. His wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), was killed by the terrorist Tahir Khaled (Anslem Richardson). During the last season's finale, Sam went rogue, preferring to take down the enemy without his team's help. He was consumed by his anger, and when Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others tried to stop him, he turned on them. Hetty was distraught, but she did not give up on her agent. In the end, Khaled was killed, but Sam was never the same.

As Sam attempts to pick up the pieces of his life, Hetty and the NCIS are expected to be with him every step of the way. She may even ask him to seek professional help to deal with his trauma. He will likely turn down the offer and claim that he is perfectly fine. Sam may even take it as an insult, but he will quickly curb the urge to snap since he knows Hetty has good intentions. Callen will also do his best to help his longtime friend. He knows how much Sam loves his family.

Meanwhile, "Densi" fans are crossing their fingers for the couple's wedding in season 9. In the previous episode, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) got down on her knees and proposed to Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). She told him that life was short and that she wanted to spend the rest of it with him. Deeks reminded her he proposed three times in the past, including once when she was in a coma.

Ruah talked about the kind of love the engaged pair have in a recent interview.

"I personally believe that you don't know if you love someone until you've been through ups and downs, where people's real colors show. You can feel infatuated, you can feel excited about someone, but until you really get to see their true colors and see how they react to that, for me, I'm not able to fully fall in love. I think that Kensi and Deeks have been through more than their fair share of obstacles, where if it's Kensi going through something, the way that Deeks supports her, she can safely fall in love with him, because he's going to be there no matter what," the actress told TVLine in an interview.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.