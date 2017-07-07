'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Hetty at Loggerheads With Granger's Replacement?

Facebook/NCIS: Los Angeles The squad meets the new boss in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Hetty (Linda Hunt) and the new Assistant Director of the Office of Special Projects will size each other up in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Recent news indicate that a new face will be added to the cast of the CBS series. According to spoilers, a woman in her forties will take the place of the late Owen Granger (Miguel Ferrer) who was killed last season. This new boss is described as smart and brazen, with a sense of humor to match. Her strong presence will immediately be felt by the team. Although Granger was not in any way a desk person, the new assistant director is said to be more assertive and will not hesitate to "get her hands dirty" if needed.

It is anticipated that the squad will continue to mourn Granger's passing in season 9. He was a good leader and he worked with Hetty exceptionally well.

Now that two alpha females will oversee the missions of the NCIS team, tempers are expected to rise and Hetty may not like the new boss' way of disciplining the team.

It cannot be denied that the team has used unconventional methods to solve cases in the past. Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell), in particular, do not hesitate to go the extra mile while working an assignment. Hetty and Granger had no problems with this set-up, but what about the new assistant director?

Moreover, the entire team is currently on their toes following the murder of Sam's wife. When Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis) was killed last installment, Sam went rogue and tried to kill her murderer on his own. Spoilers suggest that he will continue to deal with depression and his condition may affect his performance while on missions. The last thing that Hetty wants is for Sam to be dismissed when he needs all the support he can get.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.