'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Hetty to Host 'Densi' Engagement Party

Hetty (Linda Hunt) and the gang will throw the newly engaged couple a party in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCIS: Los AngelesThe team celebrates the "Densi' engagement in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

After the heartfelt proposal of Kensi (Daniela Ruah) to the love of her life, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in last season's finale, fans are looking forward to what is coming next in their relationship. The chances of a wedding in the new installment are good, but before the ceremony, the NCIS team is expected to celebrate the couple's engagement. Hetty and the others will likely throw a party for "Densi" and congratulate them on the new milestone of their lives.

Ruah previously shared that Kensi and Deeks were ready for the next level.

"I think that Kensi and Deeks have been through more than their fair share of obstacles, where if it's Kensi going through something, the way that Deeks supports her, she can safely fall in love with him, because he's going to be there no matter what. And she obviously is never going to leave his side no matter what he does. That's how I view love, and the writers and producers have created this environment for these two characters that makes it unconditional, I think, at this point," Ruah said in an interview with TVLine.

Meanwhile, if there will be happy times, there are also going to be sad moments in season 9. The team is expected to help out a grieving comrade. Sam (LL Cool J) just lost his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). She was killed by the terrorist Tahir Khaled (Anslem Richardson). Spoilers report that the agent will continue his downward spiral, blaming himself for what happened to his wife. Hetty may even force Sam to get professional help in dealing with his trauma. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the rest will also show their friend that he is not alone and that they will support him every step of the way.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.