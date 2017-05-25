'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Kensi and Deeks Get Hitched; What Will Happen to Sam?

With season 8 of "NCIS: Los Angeles" coming to an end in an explosive finale, capping an already action-filled season, fans are wondering if the show can even pile on more excitement for the ninth season. "NCIS: Los Angeles," however, is looking to surprise fans by taking the show in an unexpected direction.

Facebook/NCISLAA promo image of CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" as the cover photo of the crime series' official Facebook page.

Even before the ninth run of "NCIS: Los Angeles" has begun airing, speculations and spoilers were already spreading online. Most of them point to the show going for some sort of reboot for their story, according to the International Business Times. This will be an interesting season for followers of the show, as the police series looks to reinvent itself in the upcoming season.

As season 8 of "NCIS: Los Angeles" came to its conclusion, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) turned the tables on Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) by proposing to him. Could her impulsive action be the result of seeing Sam (LL Cool J) lose the one person most important to him?

Deeks had already asked for Kensi's hand at several points in the course of "NCIS: Los Angeles," but he's been rebuffed every time. Now, it is Kensi who offered Deeks a ring, which was actually a hand grenade pin loop, and got down to one knee. Deeks, understandably confused, happily accepted the proposal.

This sets the stage for season 9, where Deeks and Kensi will look to settle down somewhat after getting married — at least, that's the expected conclusion of season 8's last few episodes. Sam, however, will be facing a future without his wife, and his children will be going their own way as well.

LL Cool J, who plays Sam, spoke to CBS about a possible plan for Sam. His tragic story and the way he is written could prepare him for a bigger role this coming season. "With the help of the writers obviously, we have transformed this guy into a really special character that I think has the potential to be one of the iconic characters in America 20 to 30 years from now when people look back," LL Cool J said.