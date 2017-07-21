'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Sam to Shun Callen?

Facebook/NCISLA Sam needs help in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Callen's (Chris O'Donnell) friendship with Sam (LL Cool J) will be put to a test in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In a recent interview with Parade, O'Donnell spoke about how Sam would deal with the loss of his wife in the new installment. According to him, the buff ex-Marine will definitely flounder as he tries to accept that his beloved partner of many years is really gone. Family has always been important to Sam and he is not used to dealing with grief. If there is anyone who is an expert in dealing with life's setbacks, it is his best friend Callen.

As Sam tries to move past the most difficult stage in his adult life, Callen and his friends in the NCIS will be there for him. Unfortunately, there will be times he will spurn their attempts to comfort him. O'Donnell said Sam might even turn his back on Callen as well as Hetty (Linda Hunt), who has been a second mother to him. Hopefully, their friendship will prevail in the end as they have proven they are each other's biggest protector over the years.

"It will be very interesting to see. I'm curious to see what [showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's] going to do with that because it has to change Sam. If I had to guess, I think that it will only draw them closer. Sam has always been Callen's family, along with Hetty (Linda Hunt), but this is life-changing as they say," O'Donnell said.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Sam may be taking some time off from the squad. Due to his depression, the new boss who has replaced Owen (Miguel Ferrer) may order his temporary suspension from work. Sam needs to seek professional help to accept what happened to Michelle. His condition will likely affect his performance in the field and might place his colleagues in danger.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.