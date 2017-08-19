'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Sam Wants to Leave the Squad

Facebook/NCISLA Sam has lost his drive in the new season for "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Sam (LL Cool J) wants some time off from work to come to terms with the passing of his wife in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

LL Cool J recently spoke to Extra and revealed his character's frame of mind in the new installment. According to him, Sam just does not want to be bothered with work. After losing Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), the agent cannot seem to find the drive to live his life again. His friends and colleagues in the NCIS are expected to support him every step of the way. They want him to come back to the team as soon as possible, but it will probably take a while before this happens.

"They're trying to figure out how they're going to work Sam back into things because he's really reluctant, so we gotta see how that's gonna unfold," the actor told Extra.

Sam's closest friends, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hetty (Linda Hunt), will try to make him realize that he is not alone in his predicament. However, they will not be exempted from Sam's rejection.

It has been teased that Sam's storyline in season 9 will largely dwell on his journey to accepting what happened and rising above the pain. Still, there is a chance that he will permanently quit from his position.

While worrying about Sam's condition, the other squad members will deal with the changes happening in headquarters.

Spoilers indicate that Owen Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) replacement has finally been chosen. According to reports, the new executive assistant director, Shay Mosely (Nia Long), is a former Secret Service agent. She is expected to bring her unique leadership style to the team.

After losing Granger, the team has been waiting for the announcement on who would take his place. They all worked exceptionally well with him, especially Hetty. Moseley seems to be a woman who knows what she wants. Speculations are rife that it will take a while for the agents to get used to her personality.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.