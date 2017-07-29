'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Squad to Gatecrash a Party in Premiere Episode

Facebook/NCISLA The squad takes on new cases in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

The squad will be gatecrashing a big gathering in the upcoming premiere episode of the new season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Director John P. Kousakis recently revealed the title of the first episode of the upcoming installment via Twitter. While there are a lot of speculations as to the kind of storyline the title "Party Crashers" could have, the most popular one is that Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the gang will go undercover and will gatecrash a party in their newest case. The episode promises to be a fast-paced one, similar to the usual plots written by showrunner R. Scott Gemmill.

Season 9 of the CBS series is shaping up to be an emotional ride for the main characters. Sam (LL Cool J) lost his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). Spoilers indicate that it will take a while for the ex-Marine to get over her murder and accept that she is gone. This will take its toll on his friendship with not only his best buddy Callen, but also witth his mother figure, Hetty (Linda Hunt). O'Donnell has revealed that Sam might end up pushing his friends away, determined to wallow in his guilt and self pity.

"It will be very interesting to see. I'm curious to see what [showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's] going to do with that because it has to change Sam. If I had to guess, I think that it will only draw them closer. Sam has always been Callen's family, along with Hetty (Linda Hunt), but this is life-changing as they say," O'Donnell said in an interview with Parade.

Aside from Sam's predicament, viewers are looking forward to Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi's (Daniela Ruah) storyline. She proposed to him in last season's finale and he said yes. Although it has not been confirmed that the "Densi" wedding would be happening in season 9, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that it will take place soon.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.