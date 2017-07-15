'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Squad Undergoes Huge Change After Granger's Exit

Facebook/NCISLA The squad meets the new boss in the next season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

A new face will take over Owen Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) position in the upcoming season of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

According to CarterMatt, there is going to be a new Assistant Director at the Office of Special Projects in the L.A. headquarters. The unnamed woman is said to be shrewd and extremely confident. She will not hesitate to take over an assignment when she feels the need to intervene. The new director is also not someone to take lightly, as she is reportedly "a natural leader with a strong presence, but not afraid to get her hands dirty in the field if necessary."

Hetty (Linda Hunt) and the rest of the crew are expected to meet her in the new installment. It has been not been long since Granger was killed. The new boss will likely introduce new rules that the team will have to follow, whether they approve or not. Spoilers even indicate that she and Hetty will clash often. The petite operations manager worked particularly well with Granger, but there is no guarantee she will have the same relationship with the new assistant director.

The new boss will soon find out why the NCIS team almost always succeeds in its missions. Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen's (Chris O'Donnell) partnership has been tried and tested even under fire. Right now, though, the pair is facing a drawback. Sam is still hurting over the sudden death of his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis). He even went rogue in last season's finale to get revenge on her murderer. Sam may not be 100 percent well, and this will affect his performance at work. The new assistant director may use this as basis for his suspension, or even worse, dismissal.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS