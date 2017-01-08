'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Pride Deals With Fallout of Busted Mission

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pride's (Scott Bakula) conscience will continue to bother him in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansPride will still feel guilty over Eliza's death in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Fans of the CBS series can expect more storylines about the cartel that even the joint forces of the FBI and the NCIS cannot take down. The upcoming episode titled "Let it Ride" will likely tackle the repercussions of the botched mission surrounding Pride's close family friend, Eliza West (Amanda Clayton). When intel discovered that she was the key to nabbing Javier Garcia (Julian Acosta), they urged her to work with them, thus putting her life at risk.

Javier and Eliza were engaged. She did not know that he was using her family's clout to get away with money embezzlement. Unbeknownst to the others, she was actually a friend of Pride's. He chose not to reveal their connection so he could continue working the case and protect her.

Eliza agreed to swipe the files from her fiancé's computer. She was then sent on protective custody but was later gunned down while in the getaway car. Pride could not forget that he had promised Eliza she would be safe. With the witness gone, the fight against the cartel goes back to square one.

Previously, executive producer Brad Kern told TV Guide that the first part of the season would be about the cartel. The second half would be about "deeper wounds" and would also include an arc on the city's corruption that might or might not revolve around the mayor, Douglas Hamilton (Steven Weber).

"Ultimately, successfully pushing them away is certainly what the finale is all about. ... The end of the Cartel storyline will hand the baton off to the second half which is going to deal with obviously the Navy, Marines and jurisdictional aspects that affect NCIS," Kern revealed.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 episode 11 airs Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.