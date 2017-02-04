'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Will Pride Risk His Job to Save a Friend?

Pride (Scott Bakula) will have to decide between friendship and work in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Return of the King," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to investigate a massive breach where thousands of classified data and government files have been taken. A group of underground hackers has declared war against the authorities, and it was co-founded by Pride's old friend, Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold).

The police have been after the former Navy intelligence analyst for years, and Pride has already gotten into trouble in the past for helping Bertrand escape from the FBI. The man was wanted for a multiple homicide case, but he managed to convince Pride that he was innocent. However, because of what happened, the Special Agent was put in hot water but fortunately for him, he was not dismissed from his job.

This time around, Bertrand is once again in the spotlight. The group he founded killed people and stole files that should never be revealed to the public. In the promo, the members wear white masks. They say they will expose the government's corruption. The hackers even send a video, warning the authorities about their plans. Pride will have to decide if Bertrand is the person behind the attack. He may also have to reflect if he made a huge mistake in helping his friend years ago.

Meanwhile, Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) is ready to join the team in the field. He is officially a special agent after passing his exams last episode. The forensic scientist almost lost his chance to get his badge after breaking protocol with his training officer. He helped the NCIS stop an environmental catastrophe when he was supposed to be focusing on his exams. With Sebastian's help, the NCIS saved many lives by preventing an oil rig explosion.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 episode 13 will air Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.