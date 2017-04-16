'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 21 Spoilers: Net Is Closing In On Mayor Hamilton

The net is closing in on Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) and his shady activities in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansPride and his team will take on another interesting case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Krewe," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Pride (Scott Bakula) will find another way to prove that Hamilton is not a trustworthy public official.

For several episodes now, the NCIS team has been working hard to pin all the illegal activities happening in the city to the politician, and Pride's friend, Rita (Chelsea Field), has also been leading an investigation on him.

According to Rita, the mayor might have something to do with the sudden drop of prices of properties in the Clearwater area. When someone tried to run her down, they became certain that she was on to something and that Hamilton was becoming antsy because of her probe. Viewers also saw a rare side of Pride as he worried over Rita's safety. Clearly, the man was smitten and was sorry to see her accept a job in Washington.

Meanwhile, Pride is certain that Hamilton is connected to the recent drug bust operation they handled. The local police was involved in the illegal drug trade. Some of the officers were found guilty, but the NCIS has yet to prove that Hamilton is also part of it. Now, more than ever, Pride is determined to solve the mystery. He will break protocol and listen in on a wiretap on the mayor. Will he hit pay dirt?

The episode will also see the NCIS team working on another difficult case. The agents have to track down hundreds of missing Navy weapons. Intel reveals that they are looking into a train heist. Pride and his team will have to race against time to recover the armaments and capture the culprits. Perhaps, they will finally find a crack on Hamilton's armor and blow the whistle on him.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.