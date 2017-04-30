'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers: Hamilton Uses Percy to Blackmail Pride

Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) will use Percy (Shalita Grant) to control Pride (Scott Bakula) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansPride and his team will take on another interesting case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Knockout," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Percy's predicament has just started. After the politician released footage of her letting a criminal escape, she has been put under police custody. With the incriminating evidence against her, Pride and the others are worried that she will be dismissed from service and locked up. Hamilton will make sure to keep Percy under his watch, as he knows it is the only way to let Pride know he is determined to play their deadly game until the end.

Last episode, the NCIS tracked down a huge shipment of stolen Navy weapons en route to Africa. A group of extremists was waiting for its arrival, threatening to kill innocent people if something wrong happened in the transaction. Percy took pity on one of the criminals and let her go. Unbeknownst to her, a security camera was filming the whole thing. When Hamilton released the video, there was chaos. Pride was seething with anger because he knew that it was the mayor's warning to make him stay away.

Pride and his team have been working hard trying to get evidence that Hamilton is the one behind all the illegal activities in Clearwater. So far, it has been difficult, as the mayor is good in covering his tracks. A new development, however, may just be the very thing the NCIS needs to take down the politician. The agents will be tapped to investigate the death of the chaplain of the Belle Chase Navy. The victim was also the pastor of a Baptist church in Clearwater.

As per the promo (according to Spoilers Guide), everyone in the team, including Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich), is aware of the danger. When Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) hands him something, he thinks it is a gun so he can defend himself during an emergency. She makes it clear, though, that the object in his hands is a flashlight, just in case he has trouble seeing things.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 episode 22 airs Tuesday, May 2, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.