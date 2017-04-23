'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers: Pride Hits Pay Dirt in Hamilton Exposé?

Pride (Scott Bakula) is very close to proving that Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) is the one behind the illegal activities in Clearwater in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansPride and his team will take on another interesting case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Knockout," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to investigate another death. This time around, the victim is the chaplain of the Belle Chase Navy. The man was also the pastor of a Baptist church in Clearwater. Pride believes that Hamilton is once again behind the crime. Previously, it was revealed that the mayor was also connected to the sudden drop of property prices in the area.

Hamilton must be wanting revenge on Pride's team. He discovered that the senior agent put a wiretap on his phone. Pride knows that it is only a matter of time until a slip-up happens. By that time, he will be ready to take down the mayor. Hamilton already caused trouble for Percy (Shalita Grant). He released a video showing how she let a criminal escape. Currently, Percy is in police custody. Her case will be discussed soon.

Last episode, the NCIS team was tracking down hundreds of missing Navy weapons. It was revealed that the armaments would be sent to Africa, where a group of extremists would use it to terrorize people. Percy had half a mind to catch the perpetrators. She feared that innocent African people would die if the guns would not be delivered. She let the criminal escape, but Hamilton's goons managed to secure the footage of what she did.

Although Pride and the others are worried for Percy, they must continue their probe on Hamilton's activities. Revealing the mayor's true colors will pave the way to Percy's release. They must find enough evidence to prove the man's crimes, but they are running out of time. Like a cornered man, Hamilton is becoming more dangerous by the minute. He will not hesitate to kill again.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 episode 22 airs Tuesday, May 2, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.