'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 24 Spoilers: Pride Readies Trump Card Against Hamilton

Pride's (Scott Bakula) team will be asking for the FBI's help in the quest to take down Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansPride goes in for the kill in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Poetic Justice," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the NCIS will request the assistance of the Bureau's Assistant Director Isler (Derek Webster) to reveal the politician's true colors. While the squad has evidence that will expose all of Hamilton's illegal schemes, they are still not enough. The mayor is too powerful and he has all the right connections to stop Pride and the others from getting any closer.

The NCIS wants to expose Hamilton's devious plan for the people of Clearwater. There have been quite a lot of deaths since he started his scheme. Hamilton even tried to frame Percy (Shalita Grant) just to show Pride how powerful he was.

The promo (via Spoilers Guide) shows, though, that the senior agent has had enough of his games. In the clip, Pride will do the unthinkable. He will kidnap Hamilton and put a stop to his evil ways once and for all. The teaser shows LaSalle (Lucas Black) informing the others about the situation.

The scene cuts to Pride pointing his gun at Hamilton's head outside a car. There is a brief scuffle, as the mayor tries to overpower the other man. Pride's gun goes off and it looks like the bullet nicks Hamilton's frame. The voiceover is Pride's. He states that he has had enough of Hamilton's attempts to besmirch his city. A scene also shows Hamilton tied up and waiting in a darkened room. Pride is once again raising his gun. It looks like he will kill Hamilton, execution-style.

The rest of the NCIS NOLA must be scrambling to find their leader. Asking for the FBI's help is the only option, as they do not know who to trust in New Orleans anymore. Hamilton's influence makes sure of this. The agents cannot let Pride be tainted by the criminal's blood. They must hurry, though, because if they are too late, they will lose a friend and mentor.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.