'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Pride to Face Suspension From Work

Pride's (Scott Bakula) decision to kidnap Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) will continue to haunt him in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansPride will face the consequences of his actions in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In an interview with TV Guide, executive producer Chris Silber teased that the senior agent may face suspension or may even be dismissed from his job in the NCIS because of the fiasco with the politician.

In the previous installment, Pride made a decision that almost cost him his long career. He abducted Hamilton and almost killed him. The mayor was the man behind the criminal activities in New Orleans, but the NCIS could not put him behind bars due to the lack of evidence.

Pride snapped and decided to put justice into his own hands. Fortunately, his colleagues were able to stop him before he could do more damage.

Silber explained that the character would have to work hard to regain the trust and respect of his co-workers. He has always been a father figure to the team and seeing him so out of character rattled most of its members.

"What we're ramping up to in the last two episodes is the climax of these two men going after each other -- both of them pillars of the city, both of them doing what they feel is best for the city in their own way. And obviously our Dwayne Pride has taken the side of righteousness on this but he's willing to sacrifice everything to stop Mayor Hamilton once and for all. And yes, the question will become for Season 4: What are the consequences of that for Pride after, one hopes, he does accomplish that mission?" the EP teased TV Guide.

Meanwhile, spoilers posit that Percy (Shalita Grant) and LaSalle (Lucas Black) will soon take a leap of faith and decide that they are ready for a romantic relationship. Fans of the couple are counting the days when they see them admit that they have loved each other for a long time. Many were disappointed when it did not happen last installment when Percy was so obviously jealous of LaSalle's ex-girlfriend. They even thought he had a son out of wedlock.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26.