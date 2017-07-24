'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Pride to Order More Training for Sebastian

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Sebastian will see more action in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride (Scott Bakula) will want Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) to undergo more training before letting the latter join in dangerous missions in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Spoilers indicate that the forensic scientist will be out in the field more frequently now that he is officially an agent. Sebastian passed the exam and training last installment, to the delight of his colleagues in the NCIS. Though he has already participated in some of the assignments on the field, it cannot be denied that there is still a lot of work to be done before he becomes at par with the rest of the team. Pride trusts Sebastian's skills, but even he knows the latter has to work harder than usual.

Kerkovich previously revealed that he wanted his character to take advantage of his brains when out on missions. Just like Marty McFly in "Back to the Future," Sebastian will use his smarts and a little bit of luck to solve cases. He need not turn himself into a tough guy to get the job done. Pride also knows what Sebastian is capable of and he will not let the younger man take on responsibilities he will not be able to handle.

Meanwhile, Pride is expected to face the repercussions of his actions from last season. The board is still furious that he abducted Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) and made the latter confess to his criminal activities in New Orleans.

Executive producer Christopher Silber hinted in a May interview that Pride might face suspension. The team will have to rely on LaSalle (Lucas Black) if this happens.

"That is a wonderful question that most likely will need to be answered in Season 4. What we're ramping up to in the last two episodes is the climax of these two men going after each other -- both of them pillars of the city, both of them doing what they feel is best for the city in their own way. And obviously our Dwayne Pride has taken the side of righteousness on this but he's willing to sacrifice everything to stop Mayor Hamilton once and for all. And yes, the question will become for Season 4: What are the consequences of that for Pride after, one hopes, he does accomplish that mission?" the EP teased in the interview with TV Guide.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26.