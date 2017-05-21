'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Squad to Welcome New Member?

Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) may be adding another member to his team in the upcoming season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Executive producer Chris Silber spoke to TV Guide about the next installment, stating that they plan to introduce new faces into the show. He also mentioned the return of "old favorites" and how it is going to be one big reunion with the main characters.

When asked if they will add a new member into the NOLA squad, the EP said it was possible, but after Tammy Gregorio's (Vanessa Ferlito) inclusion, it might be done halfway into the season.

"You never know but there are no immediate plans. We're really happy. We spent a lot of time putting a great team of agents together. We were able to bring in Gregorio and she was able to round out this group but also we promoted Sebastian from lab tech and that has also helped fill out this ensemble when they're out in the field. I think we're going to play in this world for a while, but you never know what might happens five, 10 episodes in," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Silber also revealed that they plan to focus on the individual storylines of the main characters in season 4.

In last season's finale, viewers got to see a different side of Pride when he went rogue to take down Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber). The politician was finally arrested after his illegal activities were exposed. He wanted to the Clearwater area to become the new location for a Navy shipyard. Pride is expected to face the consequences of his actions in the next season.

Sonja Percy (Shalita Grant) also had her share of drama when she was almost dismissed from the squad for helping a suspect. Dr. Loretta Wade's (CCH Pounder) near-death experience was also one of the notable scenes in the last installment.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return this fall.