'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 12 Spoilers: Romance Brewing for Bishop and Reeves?

Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Reeves (Duane Henry) will team up in a dangerous mission in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

Facebook/NCISThe squad takes on another interesting mission in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Off the Grid," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the two agents will work together in an "off-the-books investigation." It may or may not have something to do with what happened to Bishop's boyfriend, Qasim (Rafi Silver), who was shot last episode. It was previously revealed that Qasim was relying on a life support system to live since he was shot many times in the chest while he was with Bishop.

Reeves must be feeling guilty that the translator is in such a serious condition as the case was originally his. He was in an undercover mission to stop a businessman who wanted to take over the world's stock market. When his cover was blown, the NCIS team was asked to man the probe. Qasim was tapped to translate some of the target's secret conversations. They had no way of knowing that the other side was tracking him.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the showrunners are gearing up for a Bishop-Reeves hook-up. Previously, the fans were quick to notice that the two have become a lot closer.

Elsewhere, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will go undercover to trace the whereabouts of one of the NCIS' most wanted suspects. The senior agent will reportedly encounter the criminal's brother. Since the opportunity is too good to miss, Gibbs will go on a covert mission and take on his former alias. He will infiltrate the anti-government militia he previously belonged to and see what information he can get about the suspect. It has been a while since Gibbs has gone undercover though so he may be a little rusty. He has to be very careful, or he may not get out of there alive.

"NCIS" season 14 episode 12 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.