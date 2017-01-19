'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 13 Spoilers: Palmer Gets the Spotlight

Palmer (Brian Dietzen) will see action outside the lab for the first time in the upcoming episode of "NCIS." Along the way, he will inadvertently put his life on the line.

Facebook/NCIS Palmer (Brian Dietzen) is a hero in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Keep Going," the synopsis reveals that the assistant medical examiner will attempt to save a man planning to commit suicide. The NCIS is investigating a hit-and-run when Palmer notices that a man is standing on the ledge of a building. Focused on saving the stranger, Palmer will not hesitate to join the man on the narrow sill. The other NCIS agents can only watch the scene unfold. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) follow Palmer, but they cannot do anything lest the man panics and jumps.

The promo reveals that while Palmer tries to convince the man to get to safety, disaster will strike. Both of them start to fall, but the man is able to save himself. Palmer's situation, however, takes a turn for the worse. He is barely holding onto the sill.

Gibbs, Abby (Pauley Perrette) and the others are praying with all their might, hoping that Palmer will be safe. The suicidal man also appears to have regained his senses when he sees his "savior" in a precarious situation. He is shown trying to help Palmer, but it may just be too late. Will Palmer end up making the ultimate sacrifice?

Last episode, Gibbs went undercover to track down a most wanted criminal. He took on his old alias from the covert operation on the anti-government militia years ago. He was determined to nab the criminal and had no time to brief the NCIS about his plans. Fortunately, Torres and McGee (Sean Murray) were able to find him before all hell broke loose. The NCIS ended up capturing the bad guy.

"NCIS" season 14 episode 13 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.