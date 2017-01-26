'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 14 Spoilers: Squad to Reunite With a DiNozzo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Sherlocks are back, and they have a new member to show off in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

Facebook/NCISThe squad takes on another interesting mission in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Nonstop," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the NCIS will once again be working with the Sherlocks, the privately-funded investigative team from season 13. Viewers were first introduced to the secret society in the episode titled "16 Years," when Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his squad investigated the murder of a retired lieutenant. The victim was a member of the Sherlocks. Later on, it was revealed that Ducky (David McCallum) was part of the society as well.

Previously, executive producer Gary Glasberg said the Sherlocks are made up of remarkable characters who all have the passion to solve cold cases. It will be exciting to see the leader, Judith McKnight (Jessica Walter), and her quirky personality once again. The society has acquired new members since the last time they teamed up with Gibbs' crew, and spoilers reveal that one of the group's newcomers is Anthony DiNozzo Sr. (Robert Wagner).

"I don't know if it is as much a secret society as it is a small group of slightly eccentric civilians, who like to get together in the wee small hours, and take on cases that others have forgotten about," Glasberg explained in a 2015 interview with FOX411.

The last time DiNozzo Sr. was featured, he met with Abby (Pauley Perrette), McGee (Sean Murray) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) to talk about subletting Tony's (Michael Weatherly) posh apartment. The elder DiNozzo served as the landlord and he thought the gang would be interested to lease the place for a good price. He told them that Tony and his daughter have extended their Paris vacation and he would be joining them for the holidays. It looks like DiNozzo Sr. has found a new hobby along the way.

"NCIS" season 14 episode 14 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.