'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 21 Spoilers: Are Torres and Quinn Really Dating?

Something is definitely going on between Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the CBS series, "NCIS."

Facebook/NCISThe squad takes on another interesting mission in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

Fans of the show cannot help but wonder about the two new additions to Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) team. Last episode, it was revealed that Quinn's mother, Marie (Mercedes Ruehl), has dementia. When Marie went to see her daughter for a surprise visit, she accidentally met Torres. They immediately clicked.

Torres could see that Quinn was worried about her mom. There were several moments when he checked up on her to see if she was doing okay. The two seem to be growing closer and viewers are looking forward to more scenes between the two. Perhaps Quinn will play a major role in the upcoming episode, where Torres will go undercover.

In the episode titled "One Book, Two Covers," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to investigate the death of a Marine. It is revealed that the murder is connected to a dirt bike gang. Torres was able to infiltrate the said group in the past and still has access to its inner circle. Understandably, Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) will ask the agent to lead the case. Torres will supposedly go undercover again to see if the gang is indeed guilty of the crime.

The promo (according to Spoilers Guide) shows Torres telling Gibbs and the rest about his mission. The senior agent looks visibly concerned as he is aware of Torres' past. Doing an undercover operation seems to trigger something deep within the younger man.

Before he joined the NCIS, Torres was also working on an undercover case when he suddenly went missing. When he turned up again after several years, he was never the same. It appears that Gibbs has a good reason to be worried.

The teaser shows Torres going overboard with his actions. There is a huge explosion and Torres is caught in the middle of it. Later on, Vance is shown warning Torres that the case is not worth "throwing away his career." Will he listen to his superior?

"NCIS" season 14 episode 21 airs Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.