'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 22 Spoilers: Squad Probes Mysterious Park Incidents

A series of murders will push Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team to investigate a National Park in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

Facebook/NCISThe squad takes on another interesting mission in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Beastmaster," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to probe several incidents that may be interrelated. The authorities are getting concerned about a series of murders recorded in a National Park. One of the victims is a Marine Sergeant. Gibbs and the others will be teaming up with May Dawson (Elisabeth Röhm), a Mounted Police Sergeant, to crack the case.

The promo shows the NCIS combing the park for evidence. The dead Marine is briefly shown, sprawled on the ground near a temple. Later on, the agents unearth a bunch of skulls. Based on the state of the bones, they have been there for a while. The team then proceeds to what looks like an abandoned house. The stench they can smell coming from the inside signals that they are about to find another body.

The murders appear to be interconnected. Someone, a serial killer from the looks of things, has been going around killing people for quite a span of time. The NCIS and the Mountie must locate all the pieces of evidence and track down the culprit. Perhaps then, they can clear the mystery surrounding the park and make it a safe haven for the community once again. Will they succeed?

Last episode, viewers learned more of Torres' (Wilmer Valderrama) undercover life. The NCIS investigated the death of another Marine officer and the suspects in the case were members of a dirt bike gang. Torres had posed as one of them in the past while working a case and he volunteered to go covert again, but Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) urged him not to.

Gibbs recognized though that Torres needed to close that chapter in his life and let him do what he needed to do. In the end, they managed to capture the culprit. He was one of Torres' close associates from before. The killer tried to blackmail the agent but he failed.

"NCIS" season 14 episode 22 airs Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.