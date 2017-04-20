'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 22 Spoilers: Squad Teams Up With a Mountie In New Case

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team will work with a female Mountie in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

Facebook/NCISThe squad takes on another interesting mission in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Beastmaster," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to investigate a series of deaths in a National Park. The crimes appear to be interconnected and the agents will need to dig deep to find some much needed answers.

When one of the victims turns out to be a Marine Sergeant, Gibbs and the others will find themselves teaming up with May Dawson (Elisabeth Röhm), a Mounted Police Sergeant who may or may not know more than she is willing to tell.

Last episode, viewers got a peek of Torres' (Wilmer Valderrama) former undercover life. When a Marine officer was found murdered and the evidence pointed to a dirt bike gang as the culprit, Torres knew he had to step in. He once infiltrated the Rosewood Boyz to make a member serve as a witness in exchange for being placed under the witness protection program. When he asked Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) to let him work the case, the latter said no.

It was revealed that Torres had an ulterior motive for wanting to handle the case. The member-witness knew something about him, a secret that could destroy his career, and he was threatening the agent. In the past, Torres had planted pieces of evidence to make sure a goon would remain behind bars for the rest of his adult life. And now, he was being blackmailed. Gibbs knew something was off with Torres, but he let his agent do what he does best. The member-witness was also the same person behind the death of the Marine in their current case, and in the end, they caught him.

It turned out that Torres did not have to worry about the incriminating evidence. Gibbs told him the tape was a bunch of unintelligible banter. Torres knew, though, that his superior did something he probably should not have. Gibbs chose to protect Torres and the latter was thankful for it.

"NCIS" season 14 episode 22 airs Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.