'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 23 Spoilers: McGee Handles Fiancée Emergency

McGee (Sean Murray) will discover that something very wrong is happening to his fiancée in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

Facebook/NCISDelilah is sick in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Something Blue," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Delilah (Margo Harshman) will be rushed to the hospital mere days away from her wedding to the NCIS man. All the pressure in the preparations must have taken its toll on her and she suddenly collapses. McGee hopes it is just exhaustion and not some major sickness because he cannot afford losing her. Unfortunately, it looks like his worst fears will come true.

The promo (via Spoilers Guide) shows the NCIS team all excited for their friends' wedding. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is seen giggling and showing off his suit, happy to be part of McGee and Delilah's special day, while the rest of the team look on. Then the unexpected happens. Delilah is sitting on her bed and is trying to stand up when she stumbles. Her fiancé immediately checks if she is fine. After that, she loses consciousness. The next scene shown is a distraught McGee being comforted by Gibbs (Mark Harmon). They are in the hospital.

Gibbs is telling his agent that he must stay strong for Delilah. McGee is crying. Whatever is making his fiancée ill must be severe. In the series, she has no record of becoming sick and fans of the series will likely be disappointed if the showrunners decide to kill off Harshman's character before the wedding.

Meanwhile, life still goes on for the rest of the NCIS members. A new case will send them out at the middle of the sea. A young Petty Officer dies in her sleep while onboard a Navy destroyer. Her sudden death is alarming the authorities because she was 100 percent healthy.

"NCIS" season 14 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.