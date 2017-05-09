'NCIS' Season 14 Finale Spoilers: Gibbs and Co. Get a Nasty Surprise; McGee in Trouble?

The "NCIS" season 14 finale will send Gibbs (Mark Harmon), McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in one of their most dangerous missions yet.

(Photo: CBS)A promotional still from "NCIS" season 14.

For their next assignment, the trio will be conducting a search for a missing Navy Seal who disappeared during an unofficial trip in the season-ender titled "Rendezvous."

Their investigation leads them to an area in Paraguay that happens to be controlled by violent rebels. Things quickly take a dark turn in the "NCIS" season 14 finale, leaving the fate of one of the characters up in the air.

"When they get down there, things are not what they thought they were, and they end up in a situation that they did not foresee," executive producer Frank Cardea teased to TV Guide.

Cardea and fellow EP George Schenck also teased last month that the situation in "NCIS" season 14 finale will compel Gibbs to make a decision that will ultimately affect him, Torres and McGee in big ways.

"The finale is a big action episode," Schenck told Entertainment Weekly. Cardea adds, "And you will not want to miss the last five minutes."

It looks like one character will be put in serious danger come the "NCIS" season 14 finale. As to who it will be among the three men remains to be seen.

Fans were put in the same position by the end of "NCIS" season 12, when Gibbs was shot. It would not be surprising if he finds himself in the same precarious position.

There is also a reason to worry about McGee. In tonight's episode, "Something Blue," Delilah (Margo Harshman) will be hospitalized as the stress of preparing for their wedding takes its toll on her.

Despite the situation, McGee still had to go to this dangerous mission in the "NCIS" season 14 finale, which suggests that he is either not taking it well and is not dealing with it as it should or Delilah will easily rise above the health scare and recovers, allowing him to join Gibbs and Torres in Paraguay.

With his upcoming wedding, it would not be a shock if one more hitch happens in the form of McGee finding himself in some sticky situation in their mission.

The "NCIS" season 14 finale, "Rendezvous," airs Tuesday, May 16, on CBS.