'NCIS' Season 14 Spoilers News 2017: Abby's New Ordeal Paves the Way for 'NCIS: New Orleans' Crossover; Torres in Trouble with Pride's Crew?

Two episodes of "NCIS" season 14 will be dedicated to a crossover with "NCIS: New Orleans" titled "Pandora's Box," in which both units deal with a theoretical terror playbook.

CBSA promotional still from the first "NCIS" and "NCIS: New Orleans" crossover

During the first part of the crossover event, which will be episode 15 of "NCIS" season 14, this theoretical terror playbook ends up being stolen after Abby's (Pauley Perrette) homeland security think tank is compromised.

Not only that as "NCIS" season 14, episode 15 will see the forensic specialist be in possession of a real bomb, which is of course the doing of the guilty party that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) will find.

A little more investigation by the team would reveal that the leader of the group has been killed. As Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and company try to get to the bottom of this in "NCIS" season 14, episode 15, they will realize they will need more help.

This brings McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) to New Orleans come the second part of the crossover ("NCIS" season 14, episode 16), where they intend to recruit Pride (Scott Bakula) and his unit.

The two forces will put their heads and resources together to be able to retrieve the theoretical terror playbook and find the people responsible before more people get hurt.

Valderrama shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Bakula and Vanessa Ferlito, who plays Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent Tammy Gregorio in "NCIS: New Orleans," during the filming of the crossover episodes.

The actor teased in the caption that his character will be "causing trouble" in the episodes with Bakula and Ferlito. Interestingly, Valderrama was handcuffed and his shirt was bloody in the photo.

Well.. it's official Special Agent Nick Torres will be causing trouble along side Scott & Vanessa in a #NCISNewOrleans #NCIS #Crossover pic.twitter.com/ozkOQBdLjd — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 13, 2017

It is unclear whether he legitimately gets himself in dire straits in "NCIS" season 14, episode 15 and 16, or this is his way to get Pride's and the unit's attention. The latter appears to be unnecessary though, so Torres might actually find himself in hot water.

The "NCIS" and "NCIS: New Orleans" crossover, "Pandora's Box," airs Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.