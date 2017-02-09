'NCIS' Season 14 Spoilers: Franchise Crossover Event Kicks Off in Episode 15

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The CBS-produced "NCIS" franchise will kick off its highly anticipated crossover event next week when the main series converges with "NCIS: New Orleans."

YouTube/televisionpromosdbAbby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) will be arrested for carrying a real bomb in the upcoming crossover event of 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: New Orleans' on February 14.

The crossover event will feature two episodes titled "Pandora's Box" and will run for a total of two hours each. Both episodes from the separate shows will air on the same date.

According to the next episode's preview, it looks like the Naval Crime Investigative Service team faces another major bump on the road. After dealing with compromised personnel at Homeland Security, Abby (Pauley Perrette) can be seen being arrested in the next episode.

According to TV Guide, Abby will be arrested after being found in possession of a real bomb. If the previous situations were not challenging enough, the NCIS team will find out that "a theoretical terror playbook" was stolen and is about to be sold to the highest bidder on the black market, which happens to be in New Orleans.

In the mentioned episode preview, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) can also be seen having a serious talk with Gibbs (Mark Harmon), and it seems the former is getting back to work after their conversation.

Part 2 of "Pandora's Box" will be aired as "NCIS: New Orleans'" season 3 episode 14.

As for "Pandora's Box, Part II," fans will finally get to see Torres and McGee (Sean Murray) travel to New Orleans to get in touch with "NCIS: New Orleans'" Pride (Scott Bakula). Torres and McGee will brief Pride of the situation in order to enlist his team's help in retrieving the playbook and resolve other previous dilemmas such as getting Abby out of prison. It has yet to be seen whether or not Abby will be freed by the end of the two-hour crossover event.

"Pandora's Box, Part I" or "NCIS" season 14 episode 15 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. EST, while "Pandora's Box, Part II" or "NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 episode 14 will air on the same day but at 10 p.m. EST. Both will be shown on CBS.

