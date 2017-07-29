'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Abby to Have Another Big Storyline

Facebook/NCIS Abby's patience will be tested in the next season of "NCIS."

Abby (Pauley Perrette) will once again be featured in a big story arc in the upcoming season of NCIS.

Spoilers indicate that the chief forensic scientist's mettle will be tested once again when the NCIS tackles another enigmatic case. Last season, Abby was almost captured by the FBI after she created a bomb in her laboratory. Fortunately, the whole thing was cleared and the true perpetrators were put behind bars. The entire NCIS team was on tenterhooks, as they worked hard to clear her name. Although the new storyline remains a mystery, speculations are rife that Abby's position will be compromised while handling a particularly pesky assignment.

Currently, production for season 15 is ongoing. Perrette posted an update on her Twitter account and shared that the cast and crew are busy shooting the new episodes.

It was also reported that Mark Harmon, who plays Gibbs, will definitely be back in the new installment. Rumors continue to circulate that the actor will be exiting the show due to health reasons, but so far, neither Harmon nor CBS cared to answer the said speculation. Gibbs' storyline is expected to once again be action-packed. The season's premiere episode will see him and McGee (Sean Murray) fighting a bunch of angry rebels in the woods of Paraguay.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to seeing more of Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the new season. The former undercover agent is set to take on more responsibilities now that he has adjusted to working with the NCIS. Torres was with Gibbs and McGee on the Paraguay mission, but was tasked with getting the people they rescued to safety.

On a different note, one of the guest stars confirmed to be featured in season 15 is "Girl Meets Girl" alum Cheryl Texiera. She played Maya's mother in the Disney series.

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.