'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Gibbs, McGee Deal with Paraguayian Mishap

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) will have to stay alive until their comrades get them out of Paraguay in the upcoming season of NCIS.

Facebook/NCISMcGee and Gibbs' mettle will be tested in the next season of "NCIS."

According to Hidden Remote, the premiere episode of the new installment will focus on the NCIS agents' desperate attempt to escape the hellhole they are in after their getaway helicopter left without them. Gibbs, McGee and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) went to Paraguay to track down a missing Navy SEAL. The man disappeared during an unsanctioned trip to South America. Intel revealed that he might be dead and some of his body parts were found in Paraguay.

It turned out that the SEAL was alive and that his disappearance was just a major cover-up for an even more terrifying case. He was in Paraguay because he had a mission. A rebel group kidnapped a bunch of kids, one of them the son of his savior from the past. He vowed to get them back safely. The NCIS trio successfully tracked down the SEAL and helped him escape with the children. Right when the helicopter was supposed to leave, the rebels came and started shooting at them.

Gibbs decided to stay and hold them off. McGee also jumped off the chopper to assist his boss. Both of them stayed behind in a hostile land, surrounded by angry rebels. The new season's premiere episode is expected to reveal what will happen to the two. Speculations predict they will both be okay.

McGee is not about to die, especially since he and pregnant Delilah (Margo Harshman) just got married. There are rumors about Gibbs, though, that claim he will soon retire and opt for a desk job. If he indeed decides to leave his position in the NCIS, who will take his place? Will it be Torres?

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.