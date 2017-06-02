'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Is Gibbs Considering Retirement?

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may be considering retirement after his many years as a senior agent in the upcoming season of NCIS.

Facebook/NCISGibbs may decide to lie low in the next season of "NCIS."

Rumors that Harmon may be quitting the CBS series have surfaced again after some fans commented that the actor looks sick and thinner than usual. For the past few months, speculations continued to circulate that Harmon may opt to exit from the show due to his health. So far, the actor and CBS have yet to say anything with regards to his condition, but some believe that it is only a matter of time until they announce something.

If Harmon does decide to quit, the showrunners will likely create a storyline that will let his character file for his departure from service after being dedicated to the cause for so long. There is also the possibility that Gibbs may opt for a desk job and supervise the younger agents who will go out into the field. Some say Wilmer Valderrama's Torres might be groomed to take Gibbs' place on the team, considering how their characters seem to be so much alike.

In an interview with Parade, showrunner Frank Cardea agreed with the claim that Gibbs sees his younger self in Torres. Both of them keep their secrets well, and Torres is as much a loner as Gibbs was when he was his age. Although at first, the younger man kept Gibbs and the others at a distance, he learned to adjust to their group dynamics and was soon an important part of the squad. If Gibbs no longer sees himself as a field agent, Torres is the most likely one to take his place.

When the EP was asked if Gibbs could see some similarities between himself and Torres, he answered: "Just a little bit. In the episode two weeks ago, in an elevator scene, they share that they both have many secrets that have Band-Aids covering things."

He adds: "The Torres character has changed since the beginning of the season. At the beginning of the year, he was pretty much a loner who had been on undercover for so long, he didn't know how to part of a team. He's become more and more a part of the team as the season progressed."

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26.