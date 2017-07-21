'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Is Torres Aiming for Gibbs' Position?

Facebook/NCIS Torres is ready for more action in the next season of "NCIS."

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is set to take on more responsibilities in the upcoming season of NCIS.

In a recent interview with Parade, Valderrama spoke about the changes happening in his character in the next installment. According to him, Torres is done doubting why someone like Gibbs (Mark Harmon) chose a person like him to be part of the team. As a deep undercover agent, Torres was used to working solo. The first months of his work in the NCIS were more of a trial-and-error phase, where he found it a bit difficult to suddenly transform from a loner to a team player.

Valderrama also hinted that his character will soon be handling missions that will test his capacity as a leader. This fuelled speculations that Gibbs may be considering retiring from the force. Rumors of Harmon's exit from the show have also been circulating for months now. An NCIS without Gibbs is difficult to imagine, but perhaps having Torres as the squad leader will appease the viewers? The agent definitely has the skills to become one.

"Why does someone who is a loner, and an undercover guy, someone who is such a wildcard, such a bad boy, what is his purpose? Can he be shaped into a real leader? Does Gibbs see something special in him? But most importantly, does Gibbs see something of himself in this young agent? Gibbs has been through some of the stuff that Torres has and can relate to it on a firsthand basis. Gibbs sees him as a possible leader and as a true asset to the team," Valderrama told Parade in the interview.

Meanwhile, production for the new season is currently ongoing. According to Blasting News, Pauley Perrette, who plays Abby, recently updated her Twitter account to tell the fans that the cast and crew were busy shooting for season 15. She also hinted that her character would be playing a vital role in the new storyline.

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.