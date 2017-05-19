'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: More of Quinn's Secrets To Be Revealed

There is more to Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) aside from her sweet smile and quirky nature in the long-running CBS series "NCIS."

The show has successfully concluded its latest installment. So far, the reviews have been positive, considering that many viewers were disappointed about Michael Weatherly's exit. However, the season saw the addition of two new characters, Esposito's and Wilmer Valderrama's. Quinn and Torres blended seamlessly with the rest of the NCIS agents, albeit there were some adjustments along the way.

According to CarterMatt, the show's fans will have to wait about four months before the next season will be released.

When asked what else they have in store for Quinn, showrunner Frank Cardea hinted to Parade that she might have more secrets to spill, especially with regards to her love life. Viewers discovered that her mother was suffering from Alzheimer's last season. The episode was an emotional one for Quinn, as she confided to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) the difficulties she encounters in taking care of a sick parent. According to the EP, they might be planning a romance storyline for Esposito's character.

"We discovered a couple of weeks ago that she has a mother who's a concern of hers and is going to consume a little of her time. Quinn is a character that is more of an adult than most of the others. She trained most of the agents that she works with," the EP said.

He adds: "Our show has been great about doing that over the seasons. We'll drop a little nugget; maybe not get back to it for a dozen episodes or so. Then you'll find out why we did that. Sometimes we don't know why we did it."

As for Torres, Cardea said he would continue to become an integral part of the team. When he joined the squad, viewers were quick to note that he was not good in taking orders from the higher-ups. Torres even riled up Gibbs. He was a deep undercover agent before he became part of Gibbs' squad and the change had been difficult. Still, he learned to mellow down and bond with the others. There are even speculations that he is in love with Quinn.

"NCIS" will be back in the fall of 2017.