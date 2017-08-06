'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: New Member of Team Is a Love Interest of Gibbs?

Facebook/NCIS A new face will join the squad in the next season of "NCIS."

The newest addition to the team in the upcoming season of "NCIS" has the ability to read Gibbs (Mark Harmon) like a book.

It has been announced that actress Maria Bello has been tapped to play a pivotal role in the CBS series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her character - still unnamed - is a top forensic psychologist who was also a second lieutenant in the army, with two tours in Afghanistan under her belt. Sharp and mischievous, she is not the type who cowers in the face of power and position. Interestingly, she will rub Gibbs the wrong way and viewers can expect tension between the two. Speculations also indicate that she may become Gibbs' love interest in the show.

Executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea have expressed their excitement on Bello's addition in the series. Reports reveal that she signed a three-year contract, which means the actress will be around long enough to create her niche in the long-running procedural.

"We have always been big fans of Maria Bello's work and are excited to be introducing her as an agent who not only has a distinct talent, but also a unique relationship with Gibbs," the EPs said.

Meanwhile, production is currently ongoing for the new installment. The upcoming premiere is expected to be action-packed as Gibbs' and McGee's (Sean Murray) fates will be revealed after they got trapped in Paraguay. The NCIS agents elected to stay behind to keep the rebels at bay and give Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) the chance to safely fly the helicopter holding the kidnapped children away from the chaos. The last time viewers saw Gibbs and McGee, they were being surrounded by a number of angry insurgents.

Another storyline to look forward to is Abby's (Pauley Perrette). It has been teased that she will once again tackle a puzzling case.

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.