'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Squad to Blame Torres for Friends' Predicament?

Facebook/NCIS Torres regrets leaving his friends behind in the next season of "NCIS."

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) may feel the repercussions of leaving his team members in the Paraguayan wilderness in the new season of "NCIS."

Recent spoilers reveal Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee's (Sean Murray) fate after they were stranded in the enemy's camp last installment. Apparently, the NCIS agents have been at the mercy of the mercenaries for two months already and their squad has no idea where they are being held. The promo photo shows that the insurgents have not been kind to Gibbs and McGee. Both look the worse for wear. They have been beaten and tussled up. There is still fire in the older man's gaze, though, which suggests that he is not even close to giving up. Gibbs is no stranger to being tortured in his many years in the field. McGee, on the hand, is not.

With time running out, the NCIS team is expected to put out all the stops in tracking down their missing comrades. Torres, in particular, will not rest until he sees both Gibbs and McGee back in headquarters. He must be feeling guilty for leaving them that day. The others will probably also want a good explanation from the agent on why he was the only one who returned from the mission. Torres was forced to pilot the helicopter away from the chaos to save the kidnapped children. Since the rebels were closing in on the getaway chopper, Gibbs ordered him to leave while he attempted to keep them at bay. McGee decided to help his boss, thus the situation.

Speculations are rife that only one of the NCIS agents will make it back alive to the United States. The clues point to Gibbs sacrificing himself to save McGee, who has a pregnant wife waiting for him at home. Rumors of Harmon's exit in the show have been circulating for months now. Many fans are reportedly worried after seeing his recent set photos. The 65-year-old actor allegedly looks "extra thin" and sickly. Harmon is set to return with the rest of the cast members this September.

"NCIS" season 15 will air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.