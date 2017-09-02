'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Torres Leads Search for Missing Colleagues

Facebook/NCIS Torres has a mission in the next season of "NCIS."

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will not rest until he finds his missing colleagues in the new season of "NCIS."

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Valderrama spoke about what viewers can look forward to in the new installment. According to him, the storyline will be action-packed and the NCIS squad will show a different vibe while retaining the same close-knit group it has always been from the start. The actor was also excited about the addition of a new face and was looking forward to seeing what she will bring to the team's dynamics. As for Torres, it looks like he will be hell-bent in searching for Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) who was left fighting rebels in the Paraguayan wilderness in last season's finale.

"A lot ... There's been some exciting changes in the last two years and we're infusing a lot more action ... What's also really great is that the team has found a different dynamic, there's a different energy, same magic, but the team is excited. I think the writers are swinging as hard as they've ever been, and we're happy. This year Maria Bello is going to join us, so we're going to have a lot of fun," Valderrama said.

Last season, the three NCIS agent went to Paraguay to look for a missing SEAL. They found him in the woods, where he was about to rescue a bunch of kids from the mercenaries. One of the victims was the son of a person he cared about. Torres was piloting the getaway helicopter while Gibbs and McGee held the flank. When the rebels started catching up with the group, Gibbs ordered Torres to leave without them. Spoilers indicate that though he did it for the greater good, Torres will not be able to stop the guilt from consuming him. He will definitely move heaven and earth to find his friends.

As for the rest of the NCIS team, they will want to know all the details about what happened to Gibbs and McGee. Although they will try to stop putting the blame on Torres, some of them may still think that he should not have left them there at the mercy of killers. It has been revealed that season 15 would pick up two months after the action-packed finale. In that span of time, the NCIS still has no idea where Gibbs and McGee are being kept. Will they be saved in time?

"NCIS" season 15 will air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.