'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Will McGee Make It Back to Delilah Alive?

Newlywed McGee (Sean Murray) will do everything in his power to return home to his wife safely in the upcoming season of NCIS.

Facebook/NCISDelilah is worried for McGee in the next season of "NCIS."

In last season's finale, McGee and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) were trapped in Paraguay when their getaway helicopter was forced to leave without them. The NCIS was on a dangerous mission to save a Navy SEAL. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) was also with them. The SEAL's location was traced to South America and his motives were unclear. It turned out he was on a personal assignment to save a bunch of teenagers from a rebel group. One of the hostages was the son of a man who once saved him.

After successfully freeing the children, Torres and the SEAL boarded the chopper. McGee was already inside the vehicle and was about to help Gibbs in when the rebels started firing at them. Instead of leaving his superior, McGee got out and told Torres to leave. He and Gibbs were left at the mercy of an angry mob and the scene ended in a cliffhanger.

The show's fans are now worried if the two NCIS agents will be able to make it out alive, especially McGee. He just got married to the love of his life, Delilah (Margo Harshman), last season.

Speculations predict, though, that he will survive the incident. Delilah is currently pregnant, and it would seem harsh to just kill off her husband. McGee and Gibbs will surely find a way to escape and return to the United States alive.

Meanwhile, many fans are disappointed that Jennifer Esposito, who played Alex Quinn on the show, is leaving after only one season. News of the actress' departure was recently released. Quinn was one of the two additions in Gibbs' team last installment, alongside Torres. She was an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center when Gibbs convinced her to return to fieldwork.

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.