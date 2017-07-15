'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Will Torres Miss Quinn?

Facebook/NCIS Quinn leaves the team in the next season of "NCIS."

Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) will be missed by her colleagues in the upcoming season of NCIS.

The next installment of the longtime CBS series will be without the feisty ex-instructor from the Law Enforcement Training Center. It has been announced that Esposito would exit the show after only one season. Fans of the actress were disappointed over the news since her character blended so well with the rest of the cast members.

Quinn was one of the new additions in the NCIS team following DiNozzo's (Michael Weatherly) resignation.

Spoilers indicate that Quinn's storyline will end with her choosing to care full-time for her sick mother. Marie (guest star Mercedes Ruehl) has dementia and her condition is becoming worse.

Last season, Quinn was scared of the escalating change in her mother, especially when the latter started having hallucinations about her dead husband. Quinn's decision will sadden her teammates, but it cannot be helped. She will be missed by everyone, especially Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who is one of her closest friends on the squad.

Quinn and Torres knew each other before they were chosen by Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to be part of the NCIS. They were friends during their trainee days. There were instances in the past episodes when viewers believed they could be romantically involved. Torres was also one of Quinn's sources of strength when she was feeling depressed over Marie's condition.

In a recent interview with Parade, Valderrama talked about what would happen to his character. It looks like he will continue to carve his niche in the team even without Quinn.

"In my second season — their 15th season — you are going to see Torres follow suit and take more responsibility on his end. Really, really try to find the best way that he can be a real asset and become more of the family. It is exciting because you are going to see him take ownership of his role on the team and in the squad room, and you are going to see him care more for his team to the point where he will defend each one of its members with his life. That is the journey for Torres for the next season," Valderrama said.

"NCIS" season 15 is expected to air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.