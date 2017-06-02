'Need for Speed 2017' News: Full Details to Be Announced on June 2

Electronic Arts (EA) will release the full details of the next installment of "Need for Speed" this Friday, June 2.

EA Promo photo for "Need for Speed 2017."

The video game publisher posted an announcement on Twitter to update fans about the full reveal of the 2017 edition of "Need for Speed."

Be there, you don't want to miss it https://t.co/Djyld5sfPi pic.twitter.com/TF2LBhWMiL — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) June 1, 2017

But while details about the upcoming racing game are still under wraps, IGN speculated that the image on the post shows a hint about the location of the new game.

According to the publication, the image shows a hidden skyline on the horizon where a tall tower can be seen on the right. Based on speculations, the tower resembled the Seattle Space Needle as well as the Stratosphere Tower that can be seen in Las Vegas.

Details about the new "Need for Speed" was initially expected to be released during the EA Play conference that will be held ahead of the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) from June 13 to 15. But it seems like EA decided to officially unveil the game earlier than scheduled.

Developer Ghost Games confirmed "Need for Speed 2017" through a press release in May. But, they opted to conceal information about the game until this month. Nevertheless, the game developer revealed that the new game will come with a customization feature that the racing game franchise is known for.

The press release also revealed that cop chases will be featured in the new game.

"There's nothing more satisfying than getting into a cop chase and feeling the heat on your tail as you tear it up through the city," Ghost Games stated. "Cops in pursuit, racers up ahead and then out of nowhere BAM! They bring a Rhino to a street race. You got this?"

Furthermore, the game developer confirmed that the upcoming game will be playable offline.

The release date and other details for "Need for Speed 2017" are expected to be announced soon.