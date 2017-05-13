'Need for Speed 2017' Release Date, Gameplay News: Devs Promise Customization Has 'Strong Role'

Apart from announcing that "Need for Speed 2017" is in the pipeline, developer Ghost Games has also promised that customization will continue to play a "strong role" in the upcoming game.

"Customization, we love it, you love it, everyone loves it. What's not to love? Rest assured that we're committed to customization having a home within the 'Need for Speed' series. It's not going away and it will play as strong a role as ever as we move forward into the next game and beyond," Ghost Games said in a recent blog post.

Apart from implying a much improved customization aspect of the game, Ghost Games has also promised to bring back its thrilling cop chase element.

Meanwhile, Ghost Games has also teased "Need for Speed" fans that they are working on an improved open world setting that is not just beautiful but also has enough space to let racers "do the things you want." Ghost Games added, "We're building the world, but what you do in it is the aspect that excites us most."

Eventually, Ghost Games tackled the most important aspect of the franchise, the "always-online" set up that has been the case for previous releases. The game developer said it would an "understatement" to say that the always-online aspect is one area that "Need for Speed" players are passionate about.

Claiming to have been taking notes from a ton of feedback, Ghost Games announced that they are bringing back the single-player mode once "Need for Speed 2017" arrives, also adding that the said game mode can be played offline.

These are the only details Ghost Games has given about the upcoming game. However, they promised to reveal more about "Need for Speed 2017" at the EA Play event on June 10-12, hosted by the franchise's publisher, Electronic Arts.

"Need for Speed 2017" is slated to be released later this year.