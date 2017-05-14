'Need for Speed' 2017 Release Date, Gameplay News: Next Racing Game Will Have Offline Mode

Ghost Games has announced that the next "Need for Speed" installment will be arriving later this year with features that players have come to love from previous games, as well as new ones that come highly requested.

Ghost Games/EAA teaser image for the new "Need for Speed" game.

In a recent update, the game developer confirmed that the upcoming racing game will be released before the end of the year, sometime in the fall. The post also previewed some of the things players can expect one the game arrives on consoles and PC.

One of the most criticized features of the previous game was the always-online requirement. This meant that "Need for Speed" couldn't be played unless they gamers were connected to the internet. Thankfully, the game developer has taken the players' comments and suggestions to heart as they announced that the upcoming installment will have an offline mode.

While specific details about offline single-player mode were not revealed, the developer did say that players will be able to pause the game — something that they couldn't do in the previous iteration of "Need for Speed."

Apart from the highly-requested offline feature, Ghost Games acknowledged how important the customization feature is for the franchise. As such, it will definitely be part of the upcoming installment and it will play an even stronger role in the overall gameplay experience.

Like 2013's "Need for Speed Rivals" and 2015's "Need for Speed" reboot, the new racing video game will also have an open world environment. It will be larger than ever so that players can enjoy the kind of adventures and experiences they desire — from cop chases to tearing up the tarmac.

"Whether you're checking out your freshly customized ride or smoking the competition in an event up in the canyons, you're going to want a world that not only looks beautiful, but offers you the space in which to do the things you want," the developer said, adding, "We're building the world, but what you do in it is the aspect that excites us the most."

Not a lot of details for the upcoming "Need for Speed" have been revealed, including its official title, but the game is expected to be officially unveiled at EA Play on June 2.

The new "Need for Speed" is also expected to make an appearance during Electronic Arts' press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which takes place from June 10 to 12.