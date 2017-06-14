'Need for Speed Payback' Gameplay News: Trailer Reminds Players of 'Fast and Furious'; Nintendo Switch Version Unlikely

"Need for Speed Payback" was one of the big announcements made at the Electronic Arts EA Play event on Sunday where the company released the game's first trailer. Meanwhile, a Nintendo Switch port is unlikely going to be released.

YouTube/Need for SpeedA still from the gameplay trailer of "Need for Speed Payback."

The three-minute gameplay trailer previewed the three-man crew composed of "Need for Speed Payback's" playable characters, such as Tyler "The Racer," Mac "The Showman," and Jess "The Wheelman." The three have different sets of abilities.

In the said gameplay trailer, the crew went after a cargo truck that was transporting a Koenigsegg Regera car. The latter is a real-life 1,500-horsepower vehicle that can reportedly run at 248 miles per hour even without the tradition gearbox. Also, according to the trailer, it runs from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.

Jess, the only female in the group, apparently takes the lead role. In the gameplay teaser, as the crew planned to take the Regera from the cargo truck, Jess commanded, "Get me close to the truck and I'll take care of the rest."

The scenes in the same video teaser closely resembled the heists pulled on the "Fast and Furious movies. As shown by Polygon, the moment where Jess jumps from a car to a cargo truck looks very similar to the action in "Furious 7" where Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner leapt from one of his crewmates' car's hood onto a cargo truck to save the hacker Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel).

While the developers did not mention that "Need for Speed Payback" was directly inspired by "Fast and Furious" films, the resemblance between the two titles still lifts up the hype around the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, it is possible that Nintendo Switch players might not experience the action-packed car racing game.

At the "Need for Speed Payback" presentation, the game's executive producer Marcus Nilsson was asked about a Nintendo Switch port. He said (via GameSpot): "Would that be a platform that Need for Speed: Payback could run on? I don't see why [not], but it's not something we're looking to at this very moment."

On the other hand, Nilsson also confirmed that the upcoming game will support premium consoles Xbox Scorpio and PlayStation 4 Pro.

"Need for Speed Payback" arrives on Nov. 10.