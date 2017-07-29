'Need for Speed: Payback' News: On Car Customization and Derelict System

Facebook/needforspeed "Need For Speed: Payback" is the 23rd game in the Need for Speed series.

Developed by Ghost Games, "Need for Speed: Payback" has garnered a community that has been eagerly waiting for its release since it was first unveiled earlier this year. There is a lot to expect from the popular game title as it is set to bring back the spirit and joy of car customization as part of its highly anticipated features. Curious and thrilled fans were recently treated to more details for "Need for Speed: Payback."

The trailer features what may be Ghost Games' best attempt at giving the fans freedom in the gameplay of "Need for Speed: Payback." Beginning with classic cars, it features a gameplay based on the personal preferences of the gamers when it comes to what they think matters in the aesthetics and performance of the car. Aside from the paint, body kit, and spoilers, gamers can also tinker with the things under the hood as it comes in six categories, namely Block, Turbo, Transmission, Head, Exhaust, and Engine Control Unit.

Another feature of "Need for Speed: Payback" is the fact that players can find an abandoned and dilapidated car in the field and restore it according to their own wishes. This is perfect for those looking to gain experience in producing and creating project cars.

"What we've done with our derelicts in Payback is combine the exploration elements of driving around a rich and diverse open world with the gameplay elements of finding parts for your cars and the exciting action driving experience into one," associate art director Bryan Alban told IGN. "We've introduced a depth to it through having to find multiple chassis and multiple parts throughout the world which can then be built into a car that suits one of the driving styles and character traits. The idea of taking your own car on a journey from scrap to stock to supercar is an exciting one."

"Need for Speed: Payback" is set to be released on Nov. 10 for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC.