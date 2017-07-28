'Need for Speed Payback' Release Date, Gameplay News: An Introduction to the Derelict System

Customization is making a big comeback in "Need for Speed Payback" with the Derelict System. This was briefly mentioned at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June but now, gamers get a full introduction with the release of a new trailer.

YouTube/Need for Speed A still from the gameplay trailer of "Need for Speed Payback."

In a nutshell, players will find old, abandoned cars which they can then customize and turn into supercars. Parts for these "derelict cars" can be found throughout the game world and once the player has all the parts, the pile of junk can be turned into stock which the player can modify to his or her liking.

The Derelict System resembles the scavenger hunt-like features of other racing games such as "Forza Horizon's" Barn Finds. However, developer Ghost Games has added a few differences on their take on customizing abandoned cars, according to associate art director Bryn Alban.

In "Need for Speed Payback," Ghost has combined the fun of driving around in a vast open world and the thrill of finding hidden parts. The action driving experience also adds more appeal for those who feel that simply going for a cruise is dull.

By introducing a number of abandoned chassis and even more abandoned parts that can be built into a car that suits the player's driving style, they are able to add more depth to the game.

"The idea of taking your own car on a journey from scrap to stock to supercar is an exciting one," Alban said.

Players will receive hints regarding the whereabouts of abandoned cars as they play. Once they find their first chassis, it will unlock more pointers and hints in locating the missing parts for it.

There are five derelict cars that can be found in the game, three of which are new to "Payback." These are 1965 Ford Mustang, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, 1965 Chevrolet Stepside Pickup, Nissan Fairlady 240 ZG and an original 1963 Volkswagen Beetle.

"Need for Speed Payback" is set to be released on Nov. 10 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.