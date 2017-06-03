'Need for Speed Payback' Release Date News: 'Fast and the Furious' Inspired Installment Arriving Later This Year

Popular for its features as a racing game, "Need for Speed" has not disappointed fans since it was first released. The game has many installments including one that let gamers experience the high of a police car chase. In the latest installment titled "Need for Speed Payback," publisher Electronic Arts (EA) adds higher stakes and better features that fans can look forward to when it is released later this year.

EA Promotional picture for the game "Need For Speed Payback."

"With 'Need for Speed Payback,' it's no longer just about being the first to cross the finish line or racing to prove to be the best, it's about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy," said EA in a press release, as reported by Engadget.

Cop chases and being able to build your own car is nothing new for the "Need for Speed" franchise, but it looks like EA is taking these features to a new level by letting gamers experience racing from another perspective: They can now bet on their own performance which has the potential of increasing winnings gained from each event. There is also the fact that EA has moved on from the nighttime setting of the races by including features that will allow gamers to drive during the daytime.

According to Kotaku, "Need for Speed Payback" is heavily influenced by the popular films of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. This could mean that there will be a potential heist scenario along with many others that fans usually attribute to the movies.

"Need for Speed Payback" is set to be released on Nov. 10 and it will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Meanwhile, the trailer for "Need for Speed Payback" should be enough for fans to maintain the hype until the much-anticipated release date.