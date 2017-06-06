'Need for Speed Payback' Release Date News: Racing Game to Arrive This November

"Need for Speed" is back with a vengeance as the franchise revealed their newest title, "Need for Speed: Payback." The upcoming title will surely be loved by its fans as it promises to bring back the energy of the original titles.

EA Promotional picture for the game "Need For Speed Payback."

Electronic Arts is bringing all the action back to the series as previewed by the newest trailer for "Need for Speed Payback." According to the publisher, the new entry to the "Need for Speed" franchise will bring an amazing story and gameplay that players will surely love.

"Need for Speed Payback" is said to take place in Fortune Valley with players choosing from three protagonists: Tyler, Mac or Jess. True to its title, the trio will set on out on a journey for vengeance against an evil cartel.

Besides the story, EA also boasts of "Payback's" freedom in terms of customizing cars. According to the company, it will be the first time in the series that they will allow players to fix and personalize an abandoned car and turn it into a masterpiece. After mending these cars, players can even use them in races.

"Need for Speed Payback" executive producer Marcus Nilson said a few words to describe their new game:

"Need for Speed returns this year to challenge what players expect from racing games. We're still delivering everything our fans love about the franchise — the deepest customization, an impressive roster of cars, intense races and open world pursuits — but with 'Need for Speed Payback,' we're bringing together all those elements in an all new blockbuster driving experience. From the story, to the different characters you can drive as, to the varied missions, to the edge-of-your-seat moments, this is our vision for what action driving entertainment means today."

EA and Ghost Games' "Need for Speed Payback" will be released on Nov. 10 for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.