'Need for Speed Payback' Release Date News: Racing Title Features Cut Scenes Reminiscent of 'The Fast and the Furious'

Known for its high-speed chases and customizable cars that are both impossible to enjoy in real life, "Need for Speed: Payback" kicked off 2017 with new yet familiar features that make the racing video game all the more interesting. With a solid salute to "The Fast and the Furious" movie franchise and its usual antics of crazy driving and rewards, "Need for Speed Payback" is expected to up its game as the hype for it increases.

Facebook/needforspeed Promotional picture for the game "Need For Speed Payback."

Players who have had a hands-on experience of "Need for Speed Payback" noted how the opening sequence was straight out of its inspiration film. The video game was featured during EA Play 2017 and PC World reported that the demo featured much of what can be expected from the upcoming game. It's a difficult balance between featuring the storyline and the actual graphics of the game with frequent cut scenes and car crash missions. "Need for Speed Payback" is a hit and miss so far but fans are hoping for the best once the game has been officially released.

One feature that fans are looking forward to is the fact that "Need for Speed Payback" will allow car enthusiasts to customize vintage and relic cars. Although this was not seen at EA Play 2017, the feature is sure to entice new and old gamers alike.

Perhaps another thing that's notable about "Need for Speed Payback" is its obviously close interaction with actual carmakers.

"We have close communications with [car manufacturers]," executive producer Marcus Nilsson said, as reported by Engadget. "We show them everything, and they can absolutely go back and say, 'We don't like the way you treat our brand in this specific situation; we won't approve that.' And we'd have to change it."

At times, the car manufacturers' comments would sacrifice the integrity of the franchise and EA would have to push back but most of the time, everything is done with ample planning and feedback.

"Need for Speed: Payback" will be released on Nov. 10.