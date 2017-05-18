Need Help Handling Criticism?

In life, there are three things that we can't avoid: death, taxes, and criticism. From the suburbs of Texas to the urban areas of New York to the jungles of the Congo to the mountains of Nepal, people are desperately trying to figure out how to respond to criticism.

Criticism is "the expression of disapproval of someone or something based on perceived faults or mistakes."

We receive it, we despise it, we can't avoid it, and most of the time it hits us when we least expect it. Criticism can come from our all sorts of people — our spouse, boss, friend, enemy, church member, or a complete stranger. Although, we can't control how criticism comes our way, we can control how we respond to it.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/3-ways-to-respond-to-criticism-183043/#0YA6bmIpooLwF5VC.99