'Neighbours' Spoilers: Deception Continues to Be the Name of the Game

Every series will almost always have its fair share of twists and turns, but the Australian TV soap opera "Neighbours" seems to have a hefty amount of deceit that it is simply overwhelming. This week is proving to be filled with lies that create a lot of conflicts.

"Neighbours" official website Toadie is under Andrea's spell in "Neighbours"

If there is anyone who is falling to a deep trap, that is arguably Toadie Rebecchi, who is made to believe that he is actually speaking to his dead wife, Dee Bliss, The Sun has learned. It can be recalled that he accidentally drove her off a cliff in 2003, but apparently he is wrapped around the imposter Andrea Somers' fingers.

The big trick herein is that the imposter only wants his money. Unfortunately, it looks like Toadie is very much convinced, probably because of the guilt he felt and also, perhaps due to wishful thinking since Dee's body was not found in the wreckage.

From what is seen though, Andrea is a calculated woman, as she coaxes Toadie to tell her more about a wedding she never attended — his and Dee's wedding. She pretended that she wanted to restore her memory, and although reluctant, Toadie still fell for it and ultimately believed her pretense.

Digital Spy, on the other hand, shares more details on what appears to be a classic cash con. A certain Emily may be behind all the plans of extorting money, as she has been sending impatient texts to Andrea.

The speculation is further given more meat when Emily continues to send more messages to Andrea, asking why the money is taking so long. This was something that Andrea's daughter, Willow, saw, which she described as "creepy."

Despite the rather deep plot, some fans are not pleased with where the story is going. Some viewers are saying they are starting to hate the storyline, and that it looks like the scriptwriters have given up on it.

@neighbours the scriptwriters have really given up on Neighbours. This is TERRIBLE! — Jonathan Tanner (@gelbensack) February 7, 2017

For now, audiences will have to wait and see if the story will be to their liking in the end. "Neighbours" airs every weeknight in Australia at 6:30 p.m. AEDT (2:30 a.m. ET) on Channel Eleven.